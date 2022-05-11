JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has dumped more than 45 million gallons of wastewater into the environment since the start of 2022, according to the city’s quarterly report from the EPA. The report was released in April.

According to the report, the city’s sewer systems have dumped 46.4 million gallons of untreated or partially-treated wastewater into the environment between January and March 2022.

Nearly 34 million gallons of the wastewater reached the state’s waterways and rivers.

The sewer issues may end up being expensive for the city, which has been under a consent decree with the EPA since 2021. Under the terms, the city will be fined $1,000 for each day of each sewage overflow that goes into state waterways.