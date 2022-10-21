JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Jackson’s annual Vibe Fest Earth Day Celebration will return.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 at the Midtown Depot from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Vibe Fest helps promote healthy, sustainable lifestyles, increases environmental & climate literacy and supports social justice by engaging the community through the arts.

The event will feature live music, community yoga for all levels, group meditation, vendors, healthy food options food trucks, and local artists.

Jina Daniels, event lead for Vibe Festival, said organizers believe in celebrating Earth Day everyday.

“We just want to always promote healthy and sustainable lifestyle habits to the community,” said Daniels. “We’ve done a lot of mini events but this our major festival.”

Daniels said they’re looking forward to what this year may bring.

“We just want to support our artists and the community, so we want to open this opportunity to everyone to make sure that they practice healthy lifestyles as that can put a impact on the Earth itself,” said Daniels.

This year, artists from the City of Jackson will be at the event, which is free and open to the public.