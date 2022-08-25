JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rain that has moved through Jackson this week has delayed the city from testing water samples.

The persistent rain over the last few days also led to water outages in certain area that are on well water, and power outages have prevented the pumps from getting water.

Jackson’s surface water connections have been under a boil water notice since July 29.

“Testing will resume once we have consecutive days of dry weather. They cannot test in the rain. It affects the samples. It affects the quality of those samples, and so, that’s what we’ve been waiting on the last few days. The turbidity issue at the plant that led to the boil water notice was actually resolved within 24 hours. So, we’ve just been waiting through this testing process,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

For the boil water notice to be lifted, the city needs two consecutive days of clean water samples.