JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Water Sewer Business Administration (WSBA) in Jackson announced office hours will be temporarily changed due to a facility equipment failure.

The temporary hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Neighbors who have meter emergencies can call 601-540-2741. Visit https://www.jacksonms.gov for payments and inquires.