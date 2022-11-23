VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Jacques’ Bar officials announced a new location in the City of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the bar was cited in 2020 for an ordinance violation for remaining open after midnight. In April 2022, Mayor George Flaggs filed a petition against the business and requested the business licenses to be suspended.

During that same month, leaders with Jacques’ and the city reached a resolution and entered into a confidential settlement agreement.

The newspaper reported the new location will be at the old LandShark Bar & Grill on Mulberry Street.