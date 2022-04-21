VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The owner of Jacques’ Bar filed a lawsuit against Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Aldermen Alex Monsour and Michael Mayfield in federal court.

The Vicksburg Post reported the suit stated that the bar was closed three separate times without due process. Flaggs said the bar was closed recently by Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, and it would remained closed until the owner met with him and Jones to discuss customer safety.

This comes after a fight that happened at the bar on Sunday, April 17. The incident left two women hospitalized.

According to the lawsuit, Jacques’ Bar owner, Refined South Restaurant Group LLC, was denied due process despite having no criminal or civil claims. The suit also stated that no customers have been arrested on the premises in the last 12 months.

The owner also claimed that Flaggs defamed the bar by stating the business is a public nuisance and the owner condones unlawful activity.

The owner is seeking a declaratory injunction that declares the mayor’s and city’s actions as unlawful, as well as compensation.

Read the full complaint here.