VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg nightclub will remain closed until at least Monday, August 7.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a court ruled that Jacques’ would remain closed through the weekend.

The court, located in Sunflower County, will meet again on Monday and rule on the fate of the nightclub.

The City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance. There have been two shooting incidents that took place at the nightclub earlier this year in the parking lot near the business.

On Friday, July 28, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a physical altercation at the nightclub. They said the fight began inside the club, and those involved were removed from the premises.