VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing on a Vicksburg nightclub has been continued, however the business will be shut down until at least Friday, August 4.

The Vicksburg Post reported Chancellor Debra Giles, of the 9th District Chancery Court in Sunflower County, moved to continue the hearing on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance. There have been two shooting incidents that took place at the nightclub earlier this year in the parking lot near the business.

On Friday, July 28, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a physical altercation at the nightclub. They said the fight began inside the club, and those involved were removed from the premises.