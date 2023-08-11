VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg nightclub will remain closed after a ruling on Friday, August 11.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said the Sunflower County Chancellor issued the ruling to suspend operations at Jacques’ Bar, located on Levee Street, until a preliminary hearing or permanent hearing can be held.

The City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance. There have been two shooting incidents that took place at the nightclub earlier this year in the parking lot near the business.

Flaggs said there has been excessive gunfire at the location, as well as underage drinking and fights.

On Friday, July 28, a 20-year-old man was hospitalized after a physical altercation at the nightclub. They said the fight began inside the club, and those involved were removed from the premises.

The mayor said the city will abide by the court’s ruling. He said the city will make no additional comments due to pending litigation.