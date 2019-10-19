Jayne Avenue Community hosts annual October Fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jayne Avenue Community Association has found a way to continue building a relationship with the surrounding community through food and fun.

Neighbors are gathering until sunset at the Jayne Avenue Park in West Jackson for hot food, games, arts and crafts, giveaways, local talent showcases and more during the annual October Fest.





Since 2002, the association has welcomed people from across the Jackson area with the initiative to promote community camaraderie, combat crime and encourage residents to take value in their neighborhood.