JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Ward conducted two controlled sales of a half-ounce of methamphetamine in Jefferson County on June 1st and June 13th, 2018. After the two controlled sales, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies executed a search warrant at Ward’s residence and recovered 10 firearms and over 540 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine.

Ward was previously convicted of a 2022 felony drug crime in Jefferson County.

Ward will be sentenced on January 11, 2023. He faces a maximum term of life imprisonment.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.