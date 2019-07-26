Jefferson County names Hammitte as Superintendent

Dr. Adrian D. Hammitte has been named as Superintendent of Education for the Jefferson County School District.

He is the first appointed superintendent in the district’s history. All other superintendents were elected to office.

Hammitte says, “Honor and privilege are not big enough to express how I feel about this selection. I want to thank Dr. Harness and the entire board for the opportunity they have given me. I look forward to continuing to work with faculty, staff and administration in this new role of helping students achieve their academic goals.”