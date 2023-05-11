CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman who was arrested in connection to the death of her husband was found dead in her Claiborne County jail cell.

Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department said Sarah Peshoff, 41, was found dead in her cell just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. They said it appears Peshoff killed herself.

Peshoff was being housed in the Claiborne County jail for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said her husband, 43-year-old Leroy Peshoff, was found dead inside his bedroom at a home on Grainger Road in Roxie on Sunday, April 30. They said he had been shot in the head.

Sarah Peshoff was later located by deputies and arrested. She was charged with murder and was being held without bond.

Her death is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).