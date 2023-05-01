JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County woman was charged with murder in connection to the death of her husband.

Deputies said they received a call on Sunday, April 30 around 10:00 a.m. from a woman who stated she had found her father deceased at a home on Grainger Road in Roxie.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, 43-year-old Leroy Peshoff, in his bedroom. They said he had been shot in the head.

Peshoff’s wife, 41-year-old Sarah Jo Peshoff, was later located by deputies and arrested. Deputies said she was charged with murder and is being held without bond.