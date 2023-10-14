JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) taught people at the Mississippi State Fair how to better prevent house fires.

Crews hosted a presentation at the State Fairgrounds on Friday to educate others about how to prevent fires while cooking.

Participants learned how to use a fire extinguisher using a simulator, as well as ways not to put out a grease fire. The number one tip is to never use water, because it could cause the fire to spread.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of house fires and the leading cause of home fire injuries.

The presentation is part of Fire Prevention Week.

JFD said you should never cook while tired and to utilize a timer while cooking.