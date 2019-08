JACKSON- WJTV Jackson Fire Department are investigating a fire that occurred in the 400 block of Huron St.

JFD confirmed they were dispatched to the scene at around 2:12 Sunday morning. The department was able to fully extinguish the flames.

Officials said one person was inside of the home at the time of the fire, and was able to make it out of the residence safely.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.