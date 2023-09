Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Monday, September 18 at a home on Valley Street. (WJTV)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire on Monday, September 18.

The fire happened at a home in the 1100 block of Valley Street before 12:00 p.m. Flames could be seen coming from the home.

Jackson firefighters said no one was injured and the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.