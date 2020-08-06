JFD welcomes first graduating class in six years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in six years, the Jackson Fire Department welcomed a new class of 10 firefighters on Thursday.

For years new recruits would have to go through the state to become a firefighter which limited the amount of people joining the force. Fire Chief Willie Owens said he is excited to see what this team can do.

“This is the first JFD class in six years, because new recruits have had to go through the state,” explained Chief Willie Owens. “We had some great students in this class, and I think they are going to go on and have a great career with the Jackson FD.”

Some have decided this will be a lifetime career, because they have always wanted to do it. For others, it’s been a family tradition to join the force.

My dad, its a family thing and I wanted a career. Something I could be proud of and do something for the city of Jackson,” said graduate Christopher Douglas.

Speaker Marquis Wade said he feels honored to be in the graduating class and encourages everyone to follow their dreams.

“The biggest thing is making a change in peoples lives and just being able to help people. That’s my biggest thing, changing the community, helping our community to be better. I would like to encourage the younger generation in our community that there are other ways to do things and positive things. So that’s the biggest impact for me making an impact on the younger generation and the community,” explained Wade.

