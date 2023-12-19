JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) suffered a tragic loss with the passing of Jim Hill High School’s band director.

Christopher Little impacted many lives throughout the capital city with his joy of music.

On Tuesday, JPS held a celebration of Little’s life. Family, friends and former students came together to share laughs and memories of Little.

He was a product of JPD and a former member of Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South.

“Mr. Little was a perfectionist. He was a visionary. He was a person that could see things that we could not through the lenses of through the lens of music, education, provide an opportunity and access for underserved for our underserved community, our children. Many of them come from single parent, low socio-economic background, and he can see the future with children through music, education,” said Jim Hill Principal Bobby Brown.

“Mr. Little was an awesome amazing person. He actually raised me in the band world. I’ve known him since I started band in the sixth grade at Siwell. I was one of his first students when he first got in. But he was a loving caring. He’ll be tough sometimes. We bumped heads a little bit, but I loved him. I would not trade him for the world,” said Keandria Okeke, a former student.

The school’s marching band will continue to partake in all activities scheduled through 2024.