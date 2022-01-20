Jim Hill cheerleaders qualify for national competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The cheerleaders at Jim Hill High School have qualified for a national competition, and they need help from the community to get there.

According to Coach Tamika Parks, the Jim Hill Tiger Cheer Squad won a national Stomp and Shake cheerleading championship in Virginia last year. They qualified for the National High School Cheerleading Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The team had to beat other high schools from all over the region to earn the bid for nationals and they are excited to see all of their hard work pay off.

The trip will cost thousands of dollars, and the team needs help from the community to reach their goal. The booster club has set up a Go-Fund Me with a goal of $16,000, along with other fundraisers.

“Even though we earned the bid, it costs money. We have to pay for registration fees. We have to pay for transportation. We have to pay for lodging,” said Parks.