JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Public Schools announced Jim Hill High School will shift to virtual learning for 11th and 12th graders only from Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18.

A statement was released by the district Wednesday, November 16, saying the school is experiencing mechanical failures with its heating system in its main building.

Repairs are underway but will not be completed until next week.

All 9th and 10th grade scholars and staff will report to the school for in-person learning in the heated Freshman Academy building.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day for the rest of the week.



