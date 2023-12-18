JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The esteemed band director at Jim Hill High School in Jackson has died.

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced the death of Chris Little on Monday, December 18.

“Mr. Little left an indelible mark on countless lives through his passion for music. A distinguished former member of the JSU Sonic Boom Marching Band, he consistently inspired his students to achieve their best, demanding nothing short of excellence. His impact will endure through the numerous individuals he influenced within the Jackson Public Schools community and throughout the city of Jackson,” school officials said in a statement on social media.

JPS officials said grief counselors are available on-site at Jim Hill to provide support to those in need.