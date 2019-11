JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In a few hours, voting polls will be closed and winners for the primary election will be announced.

12’s Candace Coleman will be spending the evening with the democratic governor’s nominee Jim Hood and his camp, as they wait for election results.

Just spoke with Mississippi District 28 Senator Sollie Norwood about @HoodForGovernor. He says he thinks Hood won’t have any problems working with Republicans to pass some of the bills the Dems have been working to pass, should Hood be elected tonight. — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) November 5, 2019

Hood is facing off against Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, Independent candidate David Singletary and Bob Hickingbottom with the Constitution party.

Voting polls close at 7 pm.