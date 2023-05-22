JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) announced the Board of Commissioners appointed Rosa M. Beckett as its new chief executive officer.

“I am excited to welcome Ms. Rosa M. Beckett to Jackson as the new CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. She is a talented and groundbreaking choice to move our airports to the next level of aviation in Mississippi and is well-suited to continue the impressive growth we have experienced these last few years,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been selected by the Board of Commissioners as the new CEO of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. I look forward to working with the talented team at JMAA to continue driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing exceptional services to our valued passengers and partners,” said Beckett.

Beckett comes to Jackson from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA), operating four airports covering NE Florida and SE Georgia, after having served as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and other key roles.

Beckett is a graduate of the University of North Florida (MBA and MHRM) and the University of Florida (BS, Advertising and Business).