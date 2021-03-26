JMAA, City of Jackson host community drive-thru giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority and the City of Jackson partnered to host a drive-thru giveaway Friday at Hawkins Field Airport. Hundreds of people lined up for bottled water, face mask, paper towels and more.

“We’ve had a lot of corporate donations that have come through to the Jackson during the water crisis as well as during the Covid pandemic. So we just want to be able to share the resources that we have received from our generous contributions,” said Keyshia Sanders with the City of Jackson.

The City of Jackson said they will hold another essential drive thru on Thursday at the Metro Center mall parking lot.