JMAA Education and Training Academy returns for high school students Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) will bring back the second annual JMAA Education and Training Academy (JET-A), on Monday, July 12.

The program will introduce high school students to career opportunities in aviation and aerospace. More than 20 students will be able to engage in the basics of aviation, aerodynamics, and participate in hands-on activities such as flight simulators, and more.

Following the week of events, the Class of 2021 closing ceremony will be held at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).