JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) held a closing ceremony for more than 20 students in a partnership with Jackson Public Schools and Jackson State University.

The students, who were part of the class of 2022 JMAA Education and Training Academy (JET-A), were recognized during the event.

“So, you will see that I’m no different than you. I’ve probably had more struggles or even less struggles, but I’m no different than you. That’s important to understand because you can do anything you want to in life. Many people will tell you that you can’t do things in life, but it’s ultimately up to you to reach that goal,” explained Craig Irving, corporate sales manager for American Airlines.

The students selected by Jackson Public Schools have the potential to become future aviation professionals and will get to experience a curriculum that features STEM principles and concepts.

“The thing about being a Jet-A graduate is that you have seen already more about this aviation industry than 90% of Americans, 90 plus percent. These are secret gems that these folks have shared with you in the most gracious of ways. I know that some of you are going to do a lot with it. I know that all of you are going to do something with it,” said John Means, JMAA CEO.

Students were encouraged to keep their success flowing and to not let challenges stop them. Students also received three certificates, which include the JMAA educational academy, Legacy Aviation Academy First Flight Certificate, and an additional certificate from the House of Representatives.