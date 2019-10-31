JMAA Host Grand Opening for New Concessions at JAN

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) hosted the grand opening celebration for new concessions at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).
According to JMAA, the event included a ribbon-cutting for Mississippi Blues & Tap and Farish Street Market on the West Concourse followed by a ribbon-cutting on the East Concourse for Capital City Tavern and Cup O’ Joe. The main ceremony was held on the West Concourse. Special guests included Grammy-nominated Blues legend, Dorothy Moore, and Mayor LaWanda D. Harris Robert E. Martin Lee A. Bernard, Jr. James L. Henley, Jr. LTC(R) Lucius Wright Darion Warren, C.F.M. Chairman Vice-Chairman Commissioner Commissioner Commissioner Interim CEO Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Representatives from the partnering concessionaires, Jacobsen|Daniels (J|D) were also in attendance and gave remarks.