JMAA names LaSeine Hilliard as the Chief Administrative Officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Municipal Airport Authority names LaSeine T. Hilliard as the new Chief Administrative Officer.
JMAA Interim CEO Darion Warren says, “The CAO will provide executive-level leadership and will lead the organization’s internal administrative functions, which will include Information Technology, Human Resources, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Procurement. The CAO role will also be vital in the overall execution of our strategy and process improvements that support our long-term and short-term efforts. Ms. Hilliard’s experience as a Deputy CAO for the City of Jackson and recent experience as Management Assistant for the airport authority will serve as a foundation for her success as CAO and effectively lead our administrative efforts.”