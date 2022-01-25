JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) along with the Jobs for Jacksonians program will host a job fair Wednesday, February 2.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center.  Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

  • Chief Financial Officer
  • Operations Agent
  • Information Systems Analyst
  • Certified Police Officers
  • Facility Engineer
  • Parking Cashier
  • Housekeepers

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering during the hiring event.