JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) along with the Jobs for Jacksonians program will host a job fair Wednesday, February 2.
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center. Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Chief Financial Officer
- Operations Agent
- Information Systems Analyst
- Certified Police Officers
- Facility Engineer
- Parking Cashier
- Housekeepers
Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering during the hiring event.