JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) along with the Jobs for Jacksonians program will host a job fair Wednesday, February 2.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center. Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Chief Financial Officer

Operations Agent

Information Systems Analyst

Certified Police Officers

Facility Engineer

Parking Cashier

Housekeepers

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering during the hiring event.