JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – For a third year, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) partnered with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and Jackson State University (JSU) for the class of 2022 JMAA Education and Training Academy (JET-A).

The academy is held from Monday, June 13 until Friday, June 17. This year’s theme is “Fueling the Future of Aviation- Get set to Jet!”

The academy includes more than 20 selected students from JPS who have the potential to become future aviation professionals. They have the opportunity to connect with a enjoyable curriculum of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) principles by JSU.

Throughout the week, students will be able to experience hands-on material at Hawkins Field Airport (HKS), JSU, and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). Students will be able to experience flying a airplane.

Harvey Yarborough, Vice Commander for the Civil Air Patrol in Mississippi, said this program is to help the youth to understand the criteria of becoming a aviator, so they will be more prepared for their future.

“I just love to see when our students minds starts to click and their emotions when they learn something new,” said Yarborough.

He said a couple students from last year’s class were inducted into becoming an instructor this year and possibly have set jobs after graduation.

On Friday, June 17, the class of 2022 JET-A program will have a closing ceremony at JAN at 3:00 p.m. which feature awards and certificates for each student.