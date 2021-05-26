JMAA partners with MSU to advance unmanned aircraft systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) partnered with Mississippi State University’s (MSU’s) Raspet Flight Research Laboratory to accomplish another aviation milestone for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

Through the collaborative efforts of Raspet and the Authority, they obtained Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization for Wednesday’s first flight in JAN’s controlled airspace, known as Class C. Class C airspace is a designation of up to 4,000 feet above ground level at airports with control towers, radar approach control and a certain level of activity.

“Today is monumental,” stated Paul A. Brown, JMAA CEO. “It’s a unique opportunity to be a part of cutting-edge advancements for the enhancement of aviation. We are eager to learn the results from today’s unique flight, as research will aid in our potentially long-term campaign for the future use of UAS here at JAN. We’re grateful for our partnership with MSU and are looking forward to continued collaboration and the success of this project.”

Courtesy of JMAA

Courtesy of JMAA

Courtesy of JMAA

While unmanned aircraft systems already aid emergency officials with evacuation

decisions and flood assessments, a complete integration into the national airspace system would enable them to safely and regularly operate in conjunction with manned aircraft during both emergency and non-emergency operations, while using many of the same air traffic management systems and procedures.