JMAA prepares for busiest holiday travel ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are preparing for the busiest holiday travel weeks ahead at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).
The TSA and airport officials is offering the following tips to reduce stress:
- Wear a face mask everywhere in the airport and on the plane.
- Remember the 3-1-1 rules
- Leave all prohibited items such as pocketknives at home.
- Don’t bring your gun to the security checkpoint.
- Have your valid ID ready
- Empty your pockets and put your phones into your carry-on rather than into a bin