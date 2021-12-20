JMAA prepares for busiest holiday travel ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are preparing for the busiest holiday travel weeks ahead at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).

The TSA and airport officials is offering the following tips to reduce stress:

  • Wear a face mask everywhere in the airport and on the plane.
  • Remember the 3-1-1 rules
  • Leave all prohibited items such as pocketknives at home.
  • Don’t bring your gun to the security checkpoint.
  • Have your valid ID ready
  • Empty your pockets and put your phones into your carry-on rather than into a bin

