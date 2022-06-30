JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Independence Day holiday weekend travel period has begun. Airlines serving the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) said travelers can expect significant increases in travel for this holiday period and the rest of the summer.

The number of travelers is expected to rise beginning Thursday, June 30 with peak travel leaving JAN occurring (Thursday), June 30 through (Tuesday) July 5.

JMAA is also recommending travelers to arrive two hours early before flight departures.