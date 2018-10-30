Local News

Job Corps to unveil a new training center

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss (WJTV) - Job Corps, the nation’s largest residential career technical training and education program, will host a 'ribbon-cutting ceremony' to unveil a new kind of higher education with the launch of its Mobile Welding Training Lab at the Mississippi Job Corps Center on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 10a.m. - 12 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 400 Harmony Rd. Crystal Springs, MS, 39059.

Equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment, the Mobile Welding Training Lab is a new approach in training for Job Corps, and it ensures Job Corps’ welding students learn the latest techniques, processes, and best practices in the industry.


 

