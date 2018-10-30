Job Corps to unveil a new training center
Job Corps to host a 'ribbon-cutting ceremony'
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss (WJTV) - Job Corps, the nation’s largest residential career technical training and education program, will host a 'ribbon-cutting ceremony' to unveil a new kind of higher education with the launch of its Mobile Welding Training Lab at the Mississippi Job Corps Center on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 10a.m. - 12 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 400 Harmony Rd. Crystal Springs, MS, 39059.
Equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment, the Mobile Welding Training Lab is a new approach in training for Job Corps, and it ensures Job Corps’ welding students learn the latest techniques, processes, and best practices in the industry.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Threat of weather shifts plans
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Candidate talks at Millsaps
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Panicked about panic attacks? WJTV 12 Special Report
- Board recommends Durkin to return as Maryland football coach
- First woman to serve on the Mississippi Court of Appeals will be honored
- Jones County Supervisor arrested on embezzlement and fraud charges