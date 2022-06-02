JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program hosted a job fair on Thursday, June 2.

Driver agencies at the job fair, which was being held at the Jackson Medical Mall, said the state is in need of CDL transit drivers. Agencies are also in need of CNAs and phlebotomists.

Organizers of the event wanted to bring neighbors faster resources to obtain a job beyond just transportation.

Machelle Kyles, a regional mobility manager at Trans-Con, said participating organizations provided paper and QR-code applications for applicants.

“The set goal for today is to just move the Central District of Transportation and to have people to establish careers. We want to be able to be sure that not only our drivers are getting the things that they need but the people as well,” said Kyles

Trans-Con and other participating organizations are still in the process of hiring applicants in Mississippi.

In order to obtain a CDL, you must apply for the Entry-Level Driver Training course.