JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) and the City of Jackson will host a job fair for graduating JPS seniors on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Local businesses and hiring teams are invited to join the event. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lanier High School at 833 Maple Street.

Click here to register. Find a list of job opening here.