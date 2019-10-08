Johnny James arrested for stabbing man multiple times during group fight: Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- On October 6, around 1:25 am, a stabbing incident took place in Oxford, resulting in one man being hospitalized and another behind bars.

Oxford officers responded to a fight between a group of males on North Lamar Blvd in front of Pita Pit. Whenever officers arrived at the scene, they found a male with non-life threatening stab wounds to the leg and chest.

According to the Oxford Police Department, the suspect ran away from the scene but was found shortly after.

Johnny James, 24, was arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

James is being charged with aggravated assault.

His bond was set at $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge.