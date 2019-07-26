Johnny Mack Brown pleads guilty to the slaying of Ricky Saxton

On July 25, 2019, Johnny Mack Brown plead guilty to murdering and robbing Ricky Saxton in November 2013.

According to a media release from District Attorney Akille Maone-Oliver, Brown admitted in open court that he purchased a Tracphone and he, along with his co-conspirator, Shontina Moore Brown, lured Mr. Saxton on a rural Yazoo County road under the pretext that they wanted to sell him a car. Once Saxton arrived, Brown brandished a gun on Mr. Saxton in an effort to rob him and Mr. Saxton began to run and begged him not to shoot him. Brown chased Saxton down and shot him approximately three times, with two shots to the back of his head. Brown agreed that he conspired to this robbery because they needed rent money.

Brown was sentenced to forty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with twenty-six years to serve on Second Degree Murder, thirty years with twenty-six years to serve on Armed Robbery, ten years for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and five years for conspiracy.