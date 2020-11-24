Jones County Fire Rescue suggests seatbelts during holiday travel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Jones County Fire Rescue says wearing a seatbelt may be the difference between life or death for travelers this holiday season and everyday.

Drivers who wear their seatbelt may end up in accident and only end up with minor injuries instead of being thrown around their car or ejected out of their vehicle in a vehicle turn over. The Jones County Fire Department says a large percent of vehicle accident deaths could have been prevented.

“People recently have been in serious accidents with a high potential to be fatal but they were properly buckled in and we just don’t want to work that Thanksgiving day accident or the day after or Christmas day travel accident where somebody just didn’t think about buckling in.” -Dana Bumgardener, Jones County Fire Rescue

According to Mdot, statistically 1 out of every 2 people killed in crashes in Mississippi are not buckled up. With Teenage drivers being the least likely to wear their seatbelt. Nationally ninety percent of Americans wear their seatbelt, In Mississippi that number is only seventy eight percent which puts us among some of the lowest seat belt rates in the nation.

The CDC also weighed in on holiday travel risks and they say the lowest risks of covid-19 transmission are Short trips with members of your household with no stops along the way. Higher risks of contracting the virus occur if neighbors are traveling on longer trips with multiple stops along the way. Authorities are advising the safest way to enjoy the holiday is——to stay home.