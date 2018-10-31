Jones County Supervisor arrested on embezzlement and fraud charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jones County, MISS. - Agents from Mississippi State Auditor Shad White's office have arrested a Jones County Supervisor for embezzlement and fraud charges.

Jerome Wyatt is charged with embezzling funds meant for a youth mentoring group at Laurel Middle School and from the sale of a Jones County vehicle. He is also charged with signing off on improper overtime payments to a county employee.

In total, Wyatt is charged with approving fraudulent payments and embezzling $2,819.70. With interest and investigative costs, Wyatt is responsible for repaying $6,076.46.

If convicted, Wyatt faces up to 45 years in prison and an additional $25,000 in fines.

"Supervisor Wyatt took money dedicated to a mentorship program for young men for his own personal benefit. Those young men deserve better. Our schools deserve better," State Auditor Shad White says. "The case as a whole shows Wyatt was willing to take advantage of the taxpayers of Jones County, and now he needs to be held accountable. Public offices are not there to provide special benefits to those who hold them. Public officials should serve the people, not use their positions to enrich themselves."