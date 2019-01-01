Local News

Jones County Water Boil Notice

Water Boil Notice

By:

Posted: Jan 01, 2019 01:39 PM CST

Updated: Jan 01, 2019 01:39 PM CST

Jones County Water Boil Notice

In Jones County- 40 customers are under a boil water notice. It affects

people who live between Jordan Drive and Keahey Grove Road. The customers are served by the Powers Water Association water supply. You should boil your water for one minute before you use it.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18