Jones County Water Boil Notice
Water Boil Notice
In Jones County- 40 customers are under a boil water notice. It affects
people who live between Jordan Drive and Keahey Grove Road. The customers are served by the Powers Water Association water supply. You should boil your water for one minute before you use it.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
