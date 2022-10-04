NATCHEZ, Miss, (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported the new facility is located at 107 U.S. 61 South. Jordan Carriers is the largest flatbed carrier in the state, according to officials.

The project consists of $11 million worth of investment and will create 30 new jobs in the area.

“Today Jordan Carriers broke ground on a new headquarters in Natchez. Their $11 million investment will fund a new building and create 30 new jobs at the family-run trucking company. Not bad for a company that started with one truck in 1992 right here in Mississippi!” stated Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) on Twitter.