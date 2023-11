BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon has a new police chief.

The Brandon Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to give Joseph French the top cop position during a special meeting on Wednesday, November 8.

Wayne Dearman was fired from his position as police chief on Monday, November 6. He served in the position for 13 months.

City leaders have not given a reason as to why Dearman was fired.