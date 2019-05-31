Journalists give perspective on Cochran’s legacy

The far-reaching impact of the late Senator Thad Cochran on his home state is beyond measure.

Journalists and historians alike write about legislative gains Cochran was able to make for Mississippi. But they are also attempting to provide context about the passing of an era. The hallmarks of Cochran’s leadership were diplomacy, kindness, and compromise.

Mississippi Today’s Adam Ganucheau provided a little perspective on the subject as the entire state prepares to memorialize a man who gave much but talked very little about himself.