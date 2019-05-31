Journalists give perspective on Cochran’s legacy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Remembering_Senator_Thad_Cochran_4_20190531155446

The far-reaching impact of the late Senator Thad Cochran on his home state is beyond measure. 

Journalists and historians alike write about legislative gains Cochran was able to make for Mississippi. But they are also attempting to provide context about the passing of an era.  The hallmarks of Cochran’s leadership were diplomacy, kindness, and compromise.

Mississippi Today’s Adam Ganucheau provided a little perspective on the subject as the entire state prepares to memorialize a man who gave much but talked very little about himself.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story