Journey to North Pole exhibit ending soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Journey to the North Pole exhibit at the Mississippi Children's Museum in Jackson will end on Sunday.

The exhibit features a winter village with lights, trains and a 45-foot Snowflake Slide.

The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m Friday and Saturday. Sunday times are 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission is $10.