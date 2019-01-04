Journey to North Pole exhibit ending soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Journey to the North Pole exhibit at the Mississippi Children's Museum in Jackson will end on Sunday.
The exhibit features a winter village with lights, trains and a 45-foot Snowflake Slide.
The museum is open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m Friday and Saturday. Sunday times are 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Admission is $10.
