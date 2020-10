JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Woodside Dr.

32-year-old Alveriso Davis was shot multiple times while sitting on the passenger side of a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

32-year-old Marvin Farrow was shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a grey Honda Accord that was reported stolen earlier this morning.

Farrow was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.