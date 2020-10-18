Man killed in shooting on Woodbine Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Jackson police, 27-year-old Walter Shoto was shot while sitting in his vehicle at the corner of Woodbine Street and McDowell Road.

A man in a white car pulled up to Shoto’s car and fired several shots before leaving the scene, according to witnesses.

Investigators are still gathering information on suspects. The shooting and the motive remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.

