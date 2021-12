JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Terry Road Sunday morning.

Police said four men entered the City Gear and demanded money from the cashier. They left with more than $4,000 dollars and clothing items.

The suspects were in a red Toyota RAV4 with Lousiana tag #WZH081, which was carjacked from Precinct 4.

Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.

If you have any information, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).