JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim, 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, sliced a woman’s tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle. Brown said the woman was the mother of the victim’s child.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said McDonald was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard, the woman’s boyfriend, about the damage to the vehicle. He said Blanchard followed McDonald to a vehicle and later fired multiple shots.

Hearn said McDonald attempted to drive away before he died.

Police said Blanchard ran from the scene. A second male, who accompanied Blanchard during the incident, also fled in a dark colored Dodge Challenger. He was identified as Roderick Evans.

Kentarrian Blanchard (Courtesy: JPD)

Roderick Evans (Courtesy: JPD)

Hearn said Blanchard is wanted for murder, and Evans is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).